Police: Person found in trunk of vehicle at Manheim Auto Auction was wanted man

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say a person was taken for medical treatment after being found in the trunk of a vehicle arriving for sale at Manheim Auto Auction.

Police say ta 2016 Dodge Challenger was one of several vehicles loaded on a truck for resale at the auto auction. The truck originated in New York city.

All the vehicles are inspected on delivery, and when personnel opened the trunk of the Challenger, a man later identified as Leon Parks was found inside.

Parks was taken to the hospital for emergency medical care, and then taken to the station for booking.

Parks was identified as a wanted felon on warrants for parole violations and weapons charges in the state of New York.

Police say it remains unclear how and why Parks ended up in the trunk of the car, and officers say Parks is not cooperating with the investigation.