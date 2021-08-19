Police report one death in fatal crash and fire in East Donegal Township

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Regional Police Department say one is dead after a car crash led to a vehicle fire.

Police say the crash happened at 1350 Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County. When they arrived, police say the car was engulfed in flames.

They called the Maytown-East Donegal Township fire department to help extinguish the fire.

They found a deceased male inside the vehicle. He has not been identified.

The crash is under active investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to call (717) 426-1164.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest information.