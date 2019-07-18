Police: Rise in fake inspection stickers putting drivers at risk

LITITZ, Pa (WHTM) – There are examples of fake inspection stickers at the Lititz Borough Police Department, where officers are trained to spot the irregularities.

Sgt. Stephen Detz said typically, fake inspection stickers aren’t as reflective as the real ones.

Police in Lancaster County say they’re seeing more fake stickers coming to the area from Philadelphia.

“They’re readily available on Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, any of those websites,” Detz said.

Detz says so far this year, his department has caught 15 people with fake stickers. In all of 2017, his department caught 10 people driving with phony stickers.

Manheim Township police recently said they’ve been seeing more people using the fake stickers.

“I think they’re everywhere,” Detz said. “I think the availability is making it so that they are everywhere. It’s just a matter of officers looking for those things or knowing what to look for.”

Using a fake inspection sticker is a crime, but it also puts other drivers at risk. People buy the fakes do avoid an inspection, and that can leave dangerous cars on the road.

“If these cars are not safe to be driven by PennDOT standards because they don’t meet certain requirements, then it makes everybody less safe on the road,” Detz said.

Detz said those caught using the fake inspection stickers face the possibility of thousands of dollars in fines.