Police: Ephrata woman struck driver in face

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata woman is facing charges after police say she struck the driver of a vehicle she was riding in, causing injuries to the victim’s face.

Sheena Rosa, 32, is facing simple assault and reckless endangerment charges regarding the alleged incident.

Police received a report of a passenger in a moving vehicle striking the driver. They said Rosa was riding in the vehicle when she struck the driver in the side of the face.

Rosa was arrested Aug. 23, arraigned, and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.