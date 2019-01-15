Update: Child hit in crash involving multiple vehicles identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LANCASTER. Pa. (WHTM) - Investigators in Lancaster County say a 12-year-old boy was walking with his family to services at a church on Saturday evening when he was hit and killed.

On Monday police identified the boy as Kerlous Sorial from Manor Township.

West Hempield Township Police say Sorial and his 17-year-old sister were hit by another 17-year-old girl who was driving a Maroon Ford Tarus on Marietta Avenue.

Police said the 17-year-old driver swerved in an attempt to try to miss hitting the boy and his sister as they were heading to Saint Mary's Coptic Church.

Police said, following that impact, a black SUV or crossover-type vehicle hit Sorial as he laid on the road. The driver of that vehicle continued west on Marietta Avenue without stopping.

A third vehicle also hit Sorial. That driver stopped and tried to help the boy.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sorial's 17-year-old sister was also injured in the crash. She was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

A 21-year-old woman who was with the group recieved injuries, possibly from being struck with accident debris. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Snow did not start following until after the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and expect to release more information soon.

**Previous versions of this story incorrectly listed the boy as 10-years-old based on initial information provided by police**