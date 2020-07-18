Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmates in Lancaster County who escaped Virginia prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of inmates who escaped a Virginia prison were spotted in Lancaster and could still be there, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice said Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabar Taylor, 20, overpowered security staff at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and escaped through a hole in a security fence.

According to investigators, Williams and Taylor stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton on Granite Run Drive earlier this week and were spotted on surveillance footage at a Turkey Hill. They were also seen on surveillance footage at the Turkey Hill on Granite Run Drive.

U.S. Marshals describe them as dangerous and warn anyone who sees them to not confront them but call in a tip to 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

Three people have been arrested in connection with their escape including a relative of Williams and two employees at the correctional facility where they were being held.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that lead to Williams and Taylor’s capture.