LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public help in identifying three men who used counterfeit money at the Giant Food Store on Lititz Pike Tuesday afternoon.

The men entered the store around 3:51 p.m., made various purchases, and given back valid currency as change, police say.

Any person knowing the identity of the three men should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.