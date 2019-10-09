Police searching for man attempting identity theft

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help in a case of identity theft.

East Earl Township police released photos of a man they say attempted to withdraw cash from a victim’s checking account Aug. 1 at BB&T bank in Perry Hall, Maryland.

They said the unknown man presented a Pennsylvania driver’s license bearing his photo but containing the victim’s name and information.

A few hours later, he attempted the same crime at a BB&T bank in Nottingham, Maryland, but was again unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call East Earl police at 717-355-5302.