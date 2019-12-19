Police searching for man charged with child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for Jose Alvarado-Navarro after finding explicit images of children on his phone following several search warrants.

On Sept. 16, police stopped Alvarado-Navarro for a traffic violation but found his car smelled of marijuana. A search warrant for Long’s phone was obtained under suspicion he was delivering marijuana.

After further investigation, police discovered Alvarado-Navarro’s phone had indecent images of children doing lewd acts. Police are now looking for Alvarado-Navarro who faces charges of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alvarado-Navarro, please contact the Manor Township Police Department.