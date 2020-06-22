Police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen in Bird in Hand

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a teen who did not return home from a church service Sunday afternoon.

Linda Stoltzfus, 18, is considered to be a missing person, East Lampeter Township Police Department reports. Police say she was last seen on a farm on Stumptown Road, wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape. Stoltzfus is described as around 5’10 and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 717-291-4676.

