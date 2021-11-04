Police searching for missing endangered person in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Luis A. Morales, a 49-year-old man, was last seen by a relative at his residence on Oct. 28. An officer from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 31, to his residence on Hebrank Street when he was reported missing.

According to a CRIMEWATCH post from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Morales’ family described the missing man as being non-verbal and on the Autism spectrum. Morales has other medical conditions that are causing extra concern for his family and police.

Morales is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. His last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone who has seen Morales is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301. If anyone encounters Morales, they are asked to call dispatchers at 717-664-1180 and to remain with Morales until assistance arrives if possible.