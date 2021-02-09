Police searching for missing Lancaster juvenile

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department is searching for Kaelene Burgess, a 15-year-old black female, 5’5″ tall and approximately 130 lbs with black hair has been missing since 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Burgess was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black and grey Foamposites, and black jeans.

She has been known to stay in the 800 block of Prangley Avenue, Lancaster but may be moving between several houses to avoid location.

Anyone with information regarding Kaelen’s location is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting LANCS to 847411.