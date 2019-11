LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township police are seeking public assistance in finding a man they call the ‘Seafood Snatcher,’ who stole $51.96 worth of cooked shrimp from a Weis Markets.

Police say the man stole the shrimp at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday at the Weis Markets on 1204 Millersville Pike.

If you have any information regarding the thief, please contact the department at 717-569-6401.