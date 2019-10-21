Police searching for shooter in drug deal gone wrong

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a man involved in a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street after a drug deal went sour Monday around 12:13 a.m.

The shooting occurred after an apparent drug deal went awry when a buyer attempted to run off with marijuana and not paying.

The dealer chased down the buyer, a physical altercation ensued, and a gun was drawn by the buyer, firing twice.

The 20-year-old dealer was hit in the hip once and taken to Lancaster General Health by a friend who witnessed the transaction take place. He currently receiving treatment and is expected to recover from his injury.

The dealer told police he did not know the buyer, and the only contact he had with him was over text and that both agreed to meet at the Turkey Hill on East Chesnut Street to conduct the deal.

The shooter was last seen heading east on East Chestnut Street, described as a Hispanic male, approximately 19-20 years of age, 5’09” with a thin build, short dark hair, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.