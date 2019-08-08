Police seek 2 charged with thefts from vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two people they say entered four vehicles in Manheim Township and then used bank cards they stole.

Noemi J. Colon, 32, of Columbia, and Miguel A. Alvarado, 32, of Reading, are charged with theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud, and other offenses related to the incidents in the early morning of April 26.

Police also charged a third suspect, 27-year-old Jesus E. Rondon. He was already jailed in the Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

Jesus E. Rondon

The trio stole property worth more than $1,600 when they entered the vehicles in the 600 block of Paxton Place, the 100 block of Pulte Road, and the 2800 block of Pebblebrook Drive, police said.

Police said Colon and Alvarado then successfully used the stolen bank cards to make $39.56 worth of purchases at two locations in York County. They said the pair then twice tried to use the cards to buy $3,390.75 worth of merchandise from a third store in York County, but those transactions were declined.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alvarado or Colon should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.