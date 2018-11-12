Police seek buyer of ukulele stolen in Lancaster

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Update: The person who purchased the ukulele has been located, police said.

--

Lancaster police are asking for help to recover a stolen ukulele that was pawned and then sold.

The ukulele was stolen from The Rabbit and Dragonfly cafe on North Market Street on Nov. 4 and pawned the following day at Pawn Plus on West King Street. The pawn shop sold the instrument last Thursday.

Police said while pawn shops keep detailed records of items pawned, they don't necessarily do the same for items sold. They're hoping to get on touch with the person who bought the ukulele, which was stored in a gold tweed hard case.

Detective Hickey can be reached at 717-735-3344 or hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com.