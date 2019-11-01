Police seek hit-run driver who struck teen in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who struck a 15-year-old pedestrian Thursday morning.

The teen was in a crosswalk and attempting to cross South Broad Street from East Orange Street to West Orange Street around 7:10 a.m.

The driver of a 2008-2013 light blue Subaru Forester was attempting to turn left from West Orange onto South Broad traveling northbound. The Subaru struck the teen then continued northbound on South Broad.

The youth was evaluated for minor injuries and will be fine, police said.

The driver of the Subaru is described as a man in his 40s or 50s with gray, “balding” hair.

Anyone with any information should call Lititz police at 717-626-6393.