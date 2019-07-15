Police seek ID of man found dead in stream

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are working to identify a man found dead in a stream in Lancaster County on Sunday.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead by a landowner in the 1500 block of Girl Scout Road, near Furnace Hill Road.

Investigators have not determined how he died.

Police said days earlier, the man was seen riding a bicycle and going in and out of the woods where he was found.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-733-0965.