Police seek ID of man who exposed himself

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who exposed himself to a jogger and pedestrians in Manheim and Penn Township.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday released photos of the man's vehicle. Authorities said he was driving the black, four-door, mid-2000s Toyota, possibly an Echo, during the incidents on June 7.

The car has a missing rear-wheel hubcap and out-of-state license plates.

The man is said to be in his 20s or early 30s, with a disheveled beard and short black hair.

Investigators said he slowly drove by and exposed himself to three girls as they walked in the area of North Penryn Road near a shopping center on Doe Run Road around 6:40 p.m.

About an hour later, they said he exposed himself to a jogger on South Cherry Street. He previously drove slowly past the jogger on Power Road.

Anyone with information should call Manheim police at 717-665-2481 or Northern Lancaster County Regional police at 717-733-0965.

Any other victims should also contact police.