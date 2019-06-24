Police seek ID of unknown man in homicide case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released video of an unknown man they want to question regarding a homicide in the city last month.

The surveillance video released Monday is from two video cameras in the 200 block of North Plum Street on the night of May 30.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man. They want to talk to him as part of the investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Tyreek Shyheim Gardner, who was fatally shot in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.