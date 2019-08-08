Police seek info on man, daughters after skipped custody hearing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to locate a Lancaster County man they say skipped a recent court hearing regarding the custody of his children.

Harvey David Eaton III, 29, is believed to be with his daughters, 9-year-old Skye and 2-year-old Starlah.

Harvey David Eaton III

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said a judge granted custody of the girls to the county’s children and youth agency, but Eaton and his daughters did not appear for hearing Aug. 2.

Authorities are not releasing information on the reasons for the custody action. They said the girls’ mother is not able to care for them at this point.

Investigators said they do not consider the situation an abduction, and there is no indication at this time that the children are endangered.

Eaton is charged with two felony counts of interference of custody of children. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He does not have a permanent address and could be at a hotel or a friend’s home, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Eaton or the girls should call their local police department or Lancaster County Detective John Wettlaufer at 717-299-8100‬.