Police seek information in stalking investigation

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person they say has been stalking a juvenile girl.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police released a surveillance photo of their suspect. They said he left sexually explicit messages at the girl’s East Petersburg home twice in the past week.

Both incidents occurred between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-733-0965 during normal business hours or the non-emergency police dispatch at 800-957-2677. Reference the report number 86-20-00911 or 86-20-00880.