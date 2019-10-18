Police seek information on fatal assault outside Lancaster nightclub

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released a photograph of a man who died 12 days after he was punched outside The Village nightclub because they want to speak with anyone who may have information that would help their investigation.

The photo of Khristopher Wade is from the night he sustained his injuries and shows what he was wearing that evening.

Wade, 26, of York, died Tuesday at a hospital. He was punched in the parking lot of The Village, at 205 North Christian Street, causing him to fall back and strike his head on the early morning of Oct. 3.

Investigators want to speak with any witnesses to the assault or anyone who was inside The Village and may have information about the person or persons who assaulted Wade.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.