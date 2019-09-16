Police seek man accused of stealing cigarettes, threatening clerks at Walmart

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man they say threatened two Walmart clerks when he stole cigarettes.

Richard J. Caprarella, 55, previously of Lancaster, threatened the clerks with physical force when he removed five cartons of cigarettes from behind a sales counter at the Ephrata store on Sept. 9, police said.

Ephrata police have charged Caprarella with robbery, and other law enforcement agencies have warrants for his arrest.

Caprarella may be driving a gray Toyota Highlander with a Pennsylvania registration of FGS-1544.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.