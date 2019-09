LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who stole male enhancement pills from a pharmacy in Lancaster Township.

Investigators released surveillance photos of their suspect. They said he was in the CVS Pharmacy at 1278 Millersville Pike around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

They said he also took off with a pair of CBD-infused gloves.

The total loss to the store is $50.47.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.