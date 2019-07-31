Police seek man who forced woman to vehicle at knifepoint at shopping center

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for a man who used a knife to force a woman into her vehicle at Kendig Square in West Lampeter Township.

The woman was grabbed from behind as she was walking from a fitness center to the parking lot Tuesday night around 9:50 p.m. The man ordered her to get into her vehicle and demanded her keys, which she turned over before she was able to escape, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

The woman sustained a small cut on her ear. She was treated at the scene.

The man was last seen fleeing on feet toward the movie theater and Route 272 South.

He was described as having a thin build, about 6-feet tall, and in his mid to late 30s. He had short and straight dark or brown hair and appeared to be balding in the front.

He wore wire-rimmed glasses and had goatee-like facial hair. He was wearing a short-sleeve, button-up shirt with white lettering or a graphic on the bottom of the shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information should call West Lampeter police at 717-464-2421.