Police seek missing, endangered person

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a missing 22-year-old they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury, or possibly confused.

Summer Bechtold was last seen in the 1000 block of Lititz Pike in Warwick Township on Monday around 8:45 p.m., Northern Lancaster Regional police said.

Bechtold was wearing a purple jacket and black pants, and carrying a blue and gray backpack.

Bechtold is with 17-year-old Georgia Kelly, who was wearing a red sweatshirt and black sweat pants, police said.

Georgia Kelly

Anyone with information on Bechtold should call 911 or the Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.