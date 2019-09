MAYTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in East Donegal Township Tuesday morning.

Susquehanna Regional police in Lancaster County said the unknown man demanded cash from a clerk at the Northwest Bank on West High Street around 9:30 a.m.

He left with cash, walked behind the building and then fled on foot, police said. No weapons were displayed.

Anyone with information should call Susquehanna Regional police at 717-426-1164.