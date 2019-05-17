Police seek suspect for robbery foiled by store clerk

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who demanded cash from a convenience store but walked out in frustration when the clerk refused to cooperate.

Manheim Township police released surveillance photos of the man. They said he was in the Turkey Hill at 806 New Holland Avenue just after 4 a.m. Tuesday and ordered the clerk to open the register.

He told the clerk he had a gun in his pocket. She said she didn’t believe him. He ultimately became frustrated and walked out of the store empty-handed, police said.

Anyone who can identify him should Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.