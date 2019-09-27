Police seek suspect, victims in ATM skimming case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say installed a card skimming device on an ATM in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police said the man placed the skimmer at the Belco Community Credit Union, at 1758 Oregon Pike, during the nighttime hours of Aug. 30 and removed the device on Sept. 2.

They said he was driving a black 2009-2013 Mazda 6 with a newer Pennsylvania registration plate.

Several people have come forward after finding fraudulent charges on their accounts, and it is believed there are more victims who were affected, police said.

Skimming devices are placed on ATMs and gas pumps to secretly record debit or credit card information. The information is used to make fraudulent bank cards, which are then used to make cash withdrawals and purchases.

Anyone with information, or who feels they were a victim of this incident, should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 and ask to speak with Detective Newman.

