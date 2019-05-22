Lancaster

Police seek tips to find runaway teen

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:06 PM EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old girl who ran away from the custody of her guardians.

East Lampeter Township police said Julie Excell fled from the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East and was last seen running behind Turkey Hill around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Excell was wearing black pants, a dark T-shirt with a penguin on the front, and sandals with purple socks. She is 5'6" tall, 160 pounds, and has reddish/purple hair that is shaved on the side.

Anyone with information should call East Lampeter police at 717-291-4676 and please refer to incident number 1905025776.

