Police seek tips to ID repeat soap thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for a suspected thief they say struck twice at a Lancaster Township grocery store.

Police released surveillance photos of the man. They said he stole $54.94 worth of soap from the Weis Markets on Millersville Pike on Sept. 3 then returned Sept. 15 and took an additional $62.94 worth of soap.

Anyone who can identify him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

