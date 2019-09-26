Police seek tips to ID repeat soap thief

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for a suspected thief they say struck twice at a Lancaster Township grocery store.

Police released surveillance photos of the man. They said he stole $54.94 worth of soap from the Weis Markets on Millersville Pike on Sept. 3 then returned Sept. 15 and took an additional $62.94 worth of soap.

Anyone who can identify him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss