Police seeking children luring suspects in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two suspicious men they say recently attempted to lure children into their vehicles.

The first incident was reported on May 11, according to police a Hispanic male wearing a full-face skull mask in an older red Honda Civic with black writing on the back repeatedly asked a child if he wanted candy and told the child to get into his car.

Police say that incident occurred in the 800 block of Blunston Street and the individual followed the child until the child made it to his home in the 800 block of Houston Street. The vehicle then made a right onto 9th Street towards Lancaster Avenue.

The second child-luring incident occurred on May 13 between 6 or 7 p.m. near the Taylor School in Columbia.

Two juvenile girls reported that a white male was in a black sedan and drove past them several times. While on their way home the man asked them if they wanted a ride. The vehicle was at 9th and Lancaster Avenue.

The juveniles told police that they spotted the vehicle several more times between their house and the 400 block of Manor Street.

If anyone has a child that reported something similar recently to a parent or guardian, they are asked to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735 to make a report.