Police seeking group of Columbia Borough jewelry thieves

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are still searching for a group of thieves they say stole jewelry from a store in Columbia Borough last week.

Officers say the suspects stole $10,000 worth of jewelry out of a glass display case at Burning Bridge Antiques on Tuesday, January 14.

Investigators say at least four suspects were involved. They released new surveillance photos and say the two vehicles the suspects were driving are a Toyota Sienna and a Chrysler Pacifica.

According to police one was seen on security cameras breaking the lock on the display case while the others positioned themselves in various spots in the store to let him know when someone was coming.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Columbia Borough Police Dept. at 717-684-7735.










