Police seeking identity of a retail thief from Kohl’s

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is trying to identify a man they say stole from Kohl’s twice in four days.

Police say on November 14 at around 7:30 p.m., the man entered Kohl’s at 2350 Lincoln Highway East and concealed a pair of JBL headphones then fled the store.

Then, on Nov. 17 at approximately 9:08 a.m., police said the same man concealed a key chain and box cutter, then fled the store.

Police are asking for help to identify him. Anyone with information should call Officer Goss at 717 291-4676.