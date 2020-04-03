1  of  2
Police seeking identity of man who stole from a Manheim Twp. Giant

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department is looking to identify a man they say stole over $300 worth of food at Giant.

At around 2 p.m. on Thursday the suspect entered the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township and stole $322.70 worth of steaks and crab legs from the store, according to police. 

They say he fled in a blue Cadillac DTS but the registered owner of the vehicle is not the depicted suspect. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously through Crimewatch.

