Police seeking identity of man who stole from CVS

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating a male involved in a retail theft at CVS.

Police say the male entered the CVS store at 2410 Willow Street Pike on July 26 at around 11:15 a.m. and used the self-print photo kiosk to print nearly $500 worth of photographs before fleeing the store on foot with the printed images.

The police are requesting assistance to identify the suspect. If you have any information please contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717- 464-2421.