Police seeking identity of retail theft suspects from a Lititz Target

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying multiple people they say stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Target.

Police say on Tuesday, April 7 at the Target located at 960 Lititz Pike in Lititz around 7 p.m. multiple subjects attempted to push out four carts full of high dollar merchandise.

The suspects were only successful with one cart as team members created a heavy presence at the front of the store causing the subjects to ditch three of the carts.

Police say after a reviewing video they noticed a third subject that came in another vehicle. Both vehicle’s drivers remained in the car.

They fled in a blue car and a gray Honda minivan. Police say the total known loss is over $421.93.

Anyone with information please contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or by submitting a tip via the Crime Watch website. You may choose to remain anonymous.