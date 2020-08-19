Police seeking identity of suspects who damaged Leola Community Pool

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help from the public in identifying suspects that caused damage to the Leola Community Pool.
East Lampeter Township police say at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, the pictured males entered the Leola Community Pool at 23 East Main Street, where they threw items into the pool and caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage.
The pool is currently closed and is surrounded by a chain-link fence with no public access.
Police asking anyone with information to contact Ofc. Heistand at 717 291-4676 or click on the submit a tip button on Crimewatch.
Top Stories:
-
Officials investigating 5 fires intentionally set in Harrisburg
-
Overturned tractor-trailer leaves York County road closed for hours
-
Mommy Minute: Unusual return to school could lead to increased anxiety