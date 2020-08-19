Police seeking identity of suspects who damaged Leola Community Pool

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help from the public in identifying suspects that caused damage to the Leola Community Pool.

East Lampeter Township police say at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, the pictured males entered the Leola Community Pool at 23 East Main Street, where they threw items into the pool and caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage.

The pool is currently closed and is surrounded by a chain-link fence with no public access.

Police asking anyone with information to contact Ofc. Heistand at 717 291-4676 or click on the submit a tip button on Crimewatch.







