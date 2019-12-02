Police seeking identity of two suspects in Kmart theft

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — West Lampeter Township Police are looking to identify two male suspects who they say attempted to steal $460 worth of items from Kmart.

Police say on Saturday, November 30 the two suspects entered the Kmart at Kendig Square Shopping Center along the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike, between 12:30 to 1:30 in the afternoon and attempted to flee the store with a cart full of items worth $460.

After being watched by security the suspects left the cart of items behind and only got away with a pair of shoes.

Anyone with information about either of the suspects please contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.