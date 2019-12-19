Police seeking man who stole two Yorkie puppies

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who they say stole two Yorkie puppies.

Police say the suspect arrived at Barbara Ann Stoltzfus’s residence at the 300 block of Jacobs Road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, expressing interest in purchasing two Yorkie puppies valued at $1,400 each when he drove off with them.

Stoltzfus said he wanted to show the puppies to his girlfriend who he claimed was in the car. Stoltzfus said she noticed no one was in the car and the man took the puppies and drove away in a gray, four-door vehicle with dents on the right side at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the location of the Yorkie puppies is asked to contact police at 717- 299-7650.