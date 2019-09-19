Police seek tips to find Chinese restaurant robber

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man they say robbed a Chinese restaurant.

Lancaster police say the man kicked a back door and forced his way into China Wok, in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street, on Wednesday at 8:32 p.m.

He was armed with a handgun and fled with cash from the register, police said. He was last seen heading east toward the 200 block of North Broad Street.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.