NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking public assistance searching for Isaiah Rodriguez, who choked a woman, struck her head, and bit her hand.

At 2:00 p.m. Sunday, police arrived at the first block of Brimmer Avenue and discovered the victim who had been assaulted by Rodriguez, 25.

Rodriguez fled the area before police arrived; a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact NHPD at 717-354-4646.