Police seeking to ID identity thief who made $500 worth of purchases

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who used another person’s identity to open a Target Redcard and made $500 worth of purchases.

Police say the victim reported a Target credit card opened in their name Dec. 1 at the Target on Covered Bridge Drive.

The same day, a man with dark skin, an apparent leg injury, and facial hair was captured on video using a fake of the victim’s ID to open the card, which was used to make the purchases.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Garman at 717-291-4676.