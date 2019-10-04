Police seeking woman accused of using stolen credit cards at Apple Store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a woman utilized stolen credit cards to make over $3,000 in purchases at an Apple Store.

Police say the incident took place Thursday around 1 p.m. at the Park City Center in Lancaster.

The suspect purchased a MacBook and a protective case, valued at just over $3,000, using two credit cards that have been previously lost by a victim at Oak Grove Farms in Cumberland County, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Carlisle Station, 717- 249-2121 and speak to Trooper Kydd.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.