Police: Sex offender secretly recorded 6-year-old girl, children in public places

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted sex offender is facing new charges after police say a search of his computer turned up secretly taken photographs and videos of a 6-year-old girl in his neighborhood and hundreds more of children in public places.

Robin Weese, 57, is charged with possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility, and invasion of privacy.

Lancaster police said Weese in September revealed to State Parole agents that he had used a laptop computer and cell phone to view photos of pre-pubescent females. As a condition of his parole, Weese is prohibited from owning or possessing a laptop computer.

Weese was convicted in 1999 of sexually abusing children and must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life, according to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law website.

Agents went to Weese’s home in the first block of Old Dorwart Street and seized a digital camera, USB flash drive, a laptop computer, cell phone, and external hard drive.

An examination of the laptop revealed hundreds of images and videos. The images and videos depicted close-ups of the genital areas of children and had been taken at public places such as the Strasburg Railroad, Codorus Park swimming pool, and Weese’s neighborhood, police said.

Authorities also learned that Weese was suspected of uploading of child pornography via the internet. They said a search of his other revealed hundreds of images and two videos of child pornography.

Police said Weese took several hundred photos of the 6-year-old girl in his neighborhood on different dates in August. Several of the photos were close up images of her groin and private areas.

They said the child was unaware that Weese had taken photos of her.

Weese had already been held at SCI Camp Hill on a detainer from State Parole. He was arraigned on the new charges and bail was set at $1 million.

Police said anyone with information on Weese and his activities surrounding the surreptitious photographing of children should call Det. Heather Halstead at 717-735-3353 or email halsteah@lancasterpolice.com.