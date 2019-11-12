Police: Unknown man charged $1,500 to stolen bank cards

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say used stolen bank cards to make fraudulent purchases that totaled about $1,500.

Manheim Township police say the credit and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of New Holland Pike on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

Within hours, the cards were used at a Walmart in Parkesburg, in Chester County.

Police released a surveillance photo from the store so that someone may recognize the unknown man. Anyone who can identify him should call the police department at 717-569-6401.

