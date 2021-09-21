Police: Victim pushed out of high-speed vehicle during Lancaster County police pursuit

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pushed a passenger out of a high-speed vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 37-year-old Samoad Key, of Lancaster, was stopped by police for erratic driving. Upon contact with the driver, officers noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and questioned Key.

Police say Key then fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed before opening the front passenger side door and pushing out an occupant, causing them to fall to the ground and strike the pavement.

Officers say the fall caused several injuries to the victim. As a result, police called off their pursuit and a criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Key remains a wanted person and police ask anyone with information to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.

