Police warn of smartphone support scam

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Nothern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning of a scam where a fraudulent phone number is listed online claiming to be a smartphone support center.

A victim reported to police he lost over $5,000 to the fraudulent helpline after seeking assistance for his phone. He said the person answering the call requested personal and bank info to “verify information” and “facilitate the delivery of services.”

The victim was then asked to purchase gift cards from various locations totaling over $5,000 and provide the card identifiers to the caller.

After doing so, the victim realized the caller was fraudulent and was unable to reconnect with the phone listing. The webpage was also taken down but there may be others that are similar.