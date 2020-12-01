Police warn residents of phone scam caller claiming to work with Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a scam involving a caller claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment.

As of Tuesday, only one incident involving this caller has been confirmed. Local officials believe others could be targeted.

According to the report, the caller identified himself as Lieutenant Salas, but nobody by that name works for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office. He then told the target they missed a court appointment and two certified letters on the matter, and demanded payment for these “citations.”

The caller demanded a payment of $700 be made in bitcoin, and the target complied.

This incident is currently under investigation. If a resident receives a call from this scammer, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or a local police department.

Residents are urged to not provide information or payment.